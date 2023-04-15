Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager, 18, shot in back in Red Hook, Brooklyn; gunman wanted

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Teen shot in Red Hook, Brooklyn
Teen shot in Red Hook, Brooklyn 00:22

NEW YORK - A teenager is in the hospital after getting shot overnight in Brooklyn

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday at Clinton and Centre Streets in the Red Hook section. 

Police said an 18-year-old male was shot in the back and taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was in stable condition. 

The shooter fled the scene, police said. 

There was no immediate word on what led to the gunfire. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 10:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.