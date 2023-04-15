Teenager, 18, shot in back in Red Hook, Brooklyn; gunman wanted

NEW YORK - A teenager is in the hospital after getting shot overnight in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday at Clinton and Centre Streets in the Red Hook section.

Police said an 18-year-old male was shot in the back and taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene, police said.

There was no immediate word on what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.