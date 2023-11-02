Teen facing charges after 14-year-old slashed with boxcutter inside Freeport High School on Long Island

Teenage suspect due in court after slashing at Long Island school

Teenage suspect due in court after slashing at Long Island school

Teenage suspect due in court after slashing at Long Island school

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- A 14-year-old was slashed with a boxcutter Wednesday inside a Long Island high school.

It happened during school hours, sending Freeport High School into lockdown around 1 p.m.

The 15-year-old suspect is due in court Thursday for his arraignment.

Nassau County Police said he attacked the other teen after getting into some kind of argument.

Sources tell CBS New York the victim was either slashed or punctured at least three times.

Authorities said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to a local hospital with his parents.

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken into custody right away. He faces two assault charges and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Because of their ages, the students' names have not been released.