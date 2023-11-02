Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen facing charges after 14-year-old slashed with boxcutter inside Freeport High School on Long Island

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

Teenage suspect due in court after slashing at Long Island school
Teenage suspect due in court after slashing at Long Island school 01:20

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- A 14-year-old was slashed with a boxcutter Wednesday inside a Long Island high school.

It happened during school hours, sending Freeport High School into lockdown around 1 p.m. 

The 15-year-old suspect is due in court Thursday for his arraignment. 

Nassau County Police said he attacked the other teen after getting into some kind of argument. 

Sources tell CBS New York the victim was either slashed or punctured at least three times. 

Authorities said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to a local hospital with his parents. 

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken into custody right away. He faces two assault charges and possession of a dangerous weapon. 

Because of their ages, the students' names have not been released. 

John Dias
john-dias-small-2019.png

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 5:37 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.