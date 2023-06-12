5 injured when backyard deck partially collapses in Teaneck
TEANECK, N.J. -- A social gathering took a terrifying turn at a home in New Jersey on Saturday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. at a home on Kipp Street in Teaneck.
Police say around 30 people were standing on the backyard deck when part of it collapsed.
Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators says the deck fell about 6 feet to the ground.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.