Turkeys Taylor & Travis pardoned by Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal

NEWINGTON, Conn. -- Taylor and Travis will enjoy the rest of their lives together at a sanctuary in Connecticut -- Taylor and Travis the turkeys, that is.

The two turkeys, named after singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were pardoned by Sen. Richard Blumenthal at a Stew Leonard's in Newington on Wednesday.

"These lovebirds are going to have such a life ahead of them. They are going to spend wonderful years down on the farm, arm in arm, or beak to beak, and we wish nothing but good things for Travis and Taylor. I am going to spare you the Taylor Swift lines that my staff has suggested I try to apply to Taylor and Travis," Blumenthal said.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, to mark the 76th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Ceremony.