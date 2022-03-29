Taylor Swift to deliver commencement address to NYU graduates on May 18

NEW YORK -- New York University announced Monday that pop superstar Taylor Swift will deliver the commencement address for the class of 2022.

The university said Swift will speak to graduates at Yankee Stadium, after being presented with an honorary doctorate in fine arts.

The ceremony will be held on May 18. It marks a return to in-person graduation ceremonies for NYU, for the first time since the pandemic began.

The event will also honor the classes of 2021 and 2020.