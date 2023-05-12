Taxi driver Koffi Addo shot and killed after picking up fare in Somerset County, New Jersey

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A taxi driver was shot and killed after picking up a fare in Somerset County, New Jersey.

It happened at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said somebody got into a taxi at Rose Street and Sydney Place in Franklin Township, confronted the driver, then shot him and ran off.

Police said the driver, identified as 57-year-old Koffi Addo, then crashed into a parked car in the driveway of a home.

Addo's son and girlfriend said he immigrated to the U.S. from Ghana 20 years ago to make life better for his family.

"My father was a very hard-working man who always mind his own business, always had that thought about the American dream, work hard," said Hubert Addo.

"Now these poor children have no father and I have no boyfriend anymore, and that was a great man that I wanted to settle my life down with for the rest of my life, and he's gone," said Kecia Banks.

Investigators said there may be more than one suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.