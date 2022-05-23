Taxi and rideshare drivers rally outside City Hall to raise meter rates

NEW YORK -- New York City taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers will rally for a raise Monday outside City Hall.

Meanwhile inside, the TLC will hold public hearings on driver expenses and income.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance wants the TLC to increase meter rates and cap expenses. They want all drivers to be able to take home $25 per hour after expenses.

The increase would mean your average ride would cost $2 extra.

The last time the TLC raised the meter rate for yellow and green cabs was in 2012.