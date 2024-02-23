Taste test: Mac and Cheese Mayhem coming to Morristown for a good cause

Mac and Cheese Mayhem Fest coming to Morristown Armory for a good cause

Mac and Cheese Mayhem Fest coming to Morristown Armory for a good cause

Mac and Cheese Mayhem Fest coming to Morristown Armory for a good cause

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New Jersey chefs and restaurants will be cooking up variations of mac and cheese this weekend as they compete for best mac in town.

Mac and Cheese Mayhem returns Saturday at Morristown Armory.

Morris Rugby is sponsoring the charity event, and a portion of the proceeds will go to their organization.

We spoke with JMK Events and Just Jersey Fest President Allison Kohler and Morris Rugby Corporation President Andrea Matthews about what to expect this year and what's on the menu.

Mac and Cheese Mayhem runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Morristown Armory. Click here for tickets and more information.