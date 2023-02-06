Tara Kitchen's newest location bringing Moroccan flavors to Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A new Moroccan restaurant is opening in Tribeca.

Tara Kitchen already has deep roots in New York.

Chef Aneesa Waheed always wanted to make Moroccan food accessible to everyone. After years of hard work, she opened three locations in the Capital Region and another at the Jersey Shore.

Now, she plans to make even more of a mark in New York City.

She joined us in the studio Monday to share her story and some of the dishes they serve.

