Tammel Esco, convicted in savage attack on Filipino woman in Yonkers apartment building, sentenced to 17 1/2 years

Man convicted in savage attack on Filipino woman in Yonkers sentenced to 17 1/2 years

Man convicted in savage attack on Filipino woman in Yonkers sentenced to 17 1/2 years

Man convicted in savage attack on Filipino woman in Yonkers sentenced to 17 1/2 years

YONKERS, N.Y. -- There were words of pain and gratitude from the victim of a shocking hate crime in Westchester County.

Back in March, the 67-year-old Filipino woman was savagely punched and kicked more than 100 times in the lobby of her Yonkers apartment building.

She spoke out in court on Tuesday morning as 42-year-old Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison, saying, "You struck me ... because of my heritage. Because of your vicious hate, I had to leave the place I called home."

The victim also graciously thanked the police, prosecutors, and medical professionals who have helped her through her trauma.

CBS2 will have much more on this story on the News at 5 p.m.