Tammel Esco, convicted in savage attack on Filipino woman in Yonkers apartment building, sentenced to 17 1/2 years

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

YONKERS, N.Y. -- There were words of pain and gratitude from the victim of a shocking hate crime in Westchester County.

Back in March, the 67-year-old Filipino woman was savagely punched and kicked more than 100 times in the lobby of her Yonkers apartment building.

She spoke out in court on Tuesday morning as 42-year-old Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison, saying, "You struck me ... because of my heritage. Because of your vicious hate, I had to leave the place I called home."

The victim also graciously thanked the police, prosecutors, and medical professionals who have helped her through her trauma.

