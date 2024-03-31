Broadway's "Lempicka" a lush portrayal of radical and influential Polish artist Tamara de Lempicka

NEW YORK -- The new Broadway musical "Lempicka" follows the life and times of celebrated Polish artist Tamara de Lempicka, an iconic painter who defied convention and continues to influence artists of many genres.

The show is lush and epic.

Eden Espinosa plays the icon as she goes from refugee to acclaimed portrait painter known for a bold, exotic and radical Art Deco style.

"I think a lot of people don't know of Tamara de Lempicka, but her art is so recognizable. It's inevitable that people are like, 'Oh my gosh, I've seen that painting,'" said Espinosa.

The trailblazer lived from 1898 to 1980 and influenced other artists, filmmakers and musicians, including Madonna. Many nods to Lempicka are in the video for her hit 1990 song "Vogue."

"We are a brand new, fresh musical not based on a movie or a book. So I think they're going to be overwhelmed in the best way possible," said Espinosa. "Everything is just a feast for the senses, just like her art is ... The way that she saw things, the way that she painted things, she is continuing to influence people today. "

At the Longacre Theatre, the show's producers broke with tradition. You won't see the usual photos of the stars out front. Instead, dramatic prints of her work create a bold art gallery under the marquee on 48th Street.

Amber Iman plays Rafaela, a fictional character who, alongside the Lempicka character, helps the show celebrate women who refuse to conform to societal expectations.

"A survivor, she was born in a whorehouse," said Iman. "Imagine what you're exposed to at such a young age ... and everyday is just like 'How do I survive, how do I eat, how do I live, how to I find joy for myself?'"

"This is definitely an interpretation of her story," said Espinosa. "We don't know all how old she was exactly. We don't know ethnicity exactly. There's so many things and lies that she told, but I'm excited to bring our portrayal of Tamara to New York audiences."

Tony nominations will be announced April 30. Watch the Tony Awards live on June 16 on CBS and Paramount+.