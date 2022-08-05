Watch CBS News
Coast Guard Cutter Eagle open for public tours at Pier 86

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- America's Tall Ship is coasting into New York Harbor.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrived Thursday morning and anchored at the Statue of Liberty.

At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship, which is a modern term for a traditionally rigged sailing vessel.

The ship will be at Pier 86 near the Intrepid for free public tours Friday through Sunday.

Tours will be available from 3-6 p.m. Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Military members and first responders with valid ID can attend tours one hour prior to posted tour times on Saturday and Sunday.

