Swimmer pulled from water at Rockaway Beach, airlifted to hospital

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A swimmer was pulled from the water in Queens and rushed to a local hospital Thursday.

The FDNY says they got a call around 6 p.m. about two swimmers in distress near Shore Front Parkway and Beach 85th Street at Rockaway Beach.

One refused medical attention, and the other was airlifted Staten Island University Hospital.

No word on their condition.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 8:37 PM

