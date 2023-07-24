Watch CBS News
Swastikas found scratched into playground equipment in Cedarhurst, Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Police are searching for whoever scratched several swastikas into playground equipment in Nassau County.

Safety patrol volunteers spotted three swastikas at a park in Cedarhurst, a village in Hempstead. 

Detectives are investigating the vandalism as a bias incident. 

Volunteers plan to increase patrols in the area. 

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 11:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

