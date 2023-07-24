Swastikas found scratched into playground equipment in Cedarhurst, Long Island
TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Police are searching for whoever scratched several swastikas into playground equipment in Nassau County.
Safety patrol volunteers spotted three swastikas at a park in Cedarhurst, a village in Hempstead.
Detectives are investigating the vandalism as a bias incident.
Volunteers plan to increase patrols in the area.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
