SUV driver crashes into horse carriage in Manhattan

Police search for driver of SUV who hit carriage horse

Police search for driver of SUV who hit carriage horse

Police search for driver of SUV who hit carriage horse

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a horse carriage in Manhattan and took off Friday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at 58th Street near Ninth Avenue.

The union for Central Park horse carriages says the carriage was struck while the driver of an SUV aggressively tried to pass.

The horse, named Paddy, got scared and ran off towards Columbus Circle. He was found and reined in.

The carriage driver was not injured, but Paddy got a small cut on his rear leg.