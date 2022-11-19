Watch CBS News
SUV driver crashes into horse carriage in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a horse carriage in Manhattan and took off Friday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at 58th Street near Ninth Avenue.

The union for Central Park horse carriages says the carriage was struck while the driver of an SUV aggressively tried to pass.

The horse, named Paddy, got scared and ran off towards Columbus Circle. He was found and reined in.

The carriage driver was not injured, but Paddy got a small cut on his rear leg.

