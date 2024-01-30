Sutton Foster stars in revival of "Once Upon a Mattress" for encore series

Audiences have another chance to watch "Once Upon A Mattress"

NEW YORK -- If you're in the mood for some music, dancing and laughs, "Once Upon a Mattress" is now playing at New York City Center.

The musical version of the fairytale "The Princess and the Pea" is part of the encore series and runs through Feb. 4.

Princess Winnifred is played by Broadway star Sutton Foster.

We spoke with the artistic director of the encore series about the revival and why Foster is perfect for the role.

"This musical, 'Once Upon a Mattress,' is the thing that put Carol Burnett on the map. This was Carol Burnett's Broadway debut, she was pretty unforgettable in the role. And when thinking about reviving it, it's like well, what are you going to do with that? And I feel like Sutton Foster is the person who can make that role all her own. And in fact, Carol Burnett agrees. Carol Burnett said she is the perfect Winnifred," Lear Debessonet told CBS New York's Cindy Hsu.

