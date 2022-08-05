New Jersey program started early in pandemic continues to feed families in need with help from local restaurants

N.J. program aims to help both restaurants, families in need

N.J. program aims to help both restaurants, families in need

N.J. program aims to help both restaurants, families in need

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.

As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.

At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need.

"We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.

The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) started during the darkest days of the pandemic to help small restaurants stay afloat, all while feeding those facing food insecurity.

"We look at it like our mom, our aunt, our uncle. They could be in this situation, so we just said, it could be somebody you don't even know needs it," said Dorota Mani, of Cafe Peanut.

Now with rising inflation, the need remains for everyone involved.

"Some of them still really need the revenue because they're not seeing the foot traffic or their costs have risen," said Tara Colton, of NJEDA.

While working to eradicate hunger in New Jersey, the Coalition for Food and Health Equity serves upwards of 1,000 individuals weekly, and each meal served by partner restaurants is vetted by a nutritionist.

"We have to come up with different ideas," said Ilir Mani, with Cafe Peanut.

Jersey City resident Maria Tahil looks forward to the different meals she gets each week.

"It's good. They serve good food," she said.

Currently living in a motel, the 61-year-old suffered a stroke and has no movement on her left side. Cooking is not an option.

"The physical condition, that's really the problem," she said.

The need continues for Tahil and hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents. What started as a $2 million pilot program has multiplied 25 times.