Suspicious package prompts temporary lockdown at Terminal C at Newark Liberty Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- Part of Newark Liberty International Airport was placed on lockdown on Sunday.

Port Authority Police say they received reports of a suspicious package in Terminal C during the afternoon.

As a precaution, Level 1 was evacuated while police investigated.

At around 1:45 p.m., the all clear was given.

Because of the closure, the Federal Aviation Administration stopped flight activity until 2:30 p.m., causing nearly 60 flight delays and stranding passengers.

"I got pushed out of the airport. A cop told us, 'Hey, you guys need to get out.' Like I said, I was getting ready to get my bags picked up," a man said.

"It was very frustrating and when I asked the United guy he said they were just told there was a lockdown," a woman added.

Investigators say an unattended item in a restroom prompted the call. It was removed, but police have not said what that item was.

