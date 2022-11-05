Watch CBS News
Suspects wanted after 2 women shot in Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after two women were shot late last night in Harlem

Calls came in at around 11 p.m. about the shooting on West 143rd Street. 

According to police, the women were both shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, but an update on their conditions was not immediately available. 

Four men, who wore ski masks, ran from the scene, police said. 

