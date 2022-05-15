NYPD: Suspects tied up Queens store worker, stole $8,000 in cash and merchandise

NEW YORK - Police are looking for three suspects after a worker at a Queens shop was robbed at gunpoint and tied up.

It happened at a store on Grand Avenue in Maspeth at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Investigators said the suspects tied up the worker with zip ties then took $1,800 in cash and $6,500 worth of merchandise.

The worker was not hurt, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.