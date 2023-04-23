NYPD: Suspects escaped in getaway car after robbing 70-year-old man in Queens

NEW YORK -- A 70-year-old man is recovering after he was hurt in a robbery in Queens.

Investigators said two men threatened the victim and chased him, which caused him to fall to the ground.

It happened late Wednesday morning near 141st Street and 78th Avenue in Kew Gardens Hills.

Police said the suspects got away with the man's watch, ring and bracelet.

Police released video of the suspects escaping into a waiting car and are searching for a brown Mitsubishi Outlander with New York plate KVD8355.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.