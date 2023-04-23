Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Suspects escaped in getaway car after robbing 70-year-old man in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Suspects robbed elderly man in Queens
NYPD: Suspects robbed elderly man in Queens 00:39

NEW YORK -- A 70-year-old man is recovering after he was hurt in a robbery in Queens

Investigators said two men threatened the victim and chased him, which caused him to fall to the ground. 

It happened late Wednesday morning near 141st Street and 78th Avenue in Kew Gardens Hills. 

Police said the suspects got away with the man's watch, ring and bracelet. 

Police released video of the suspects escaping into a waiting car and are searching for a brown Mitsubishi Outlander with New York plate KVD8355. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 9:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.