Suspected shoplifter accused of attacking 75-year-old store worker in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a shoplifting suspect who is also accused of attacking a 75-year-old working at a store in Brooklyn

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect inside the store on Fulton Street in Cypress Hills on Friday night. 

The worker told police he confronted the woman, who then hit him in the face. The man said he fell to the ground.

According to police, he was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut on his head. He is expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 18, 2022 / 12:19 PM

