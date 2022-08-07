Watch CBS News
Suspected remains of 2 people found at scene of mansion fire in Morristown, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Couple in their 80s unaccounted for after N.J. fire
MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- The suspected remains of two individuals were found at the scene of a fire that tore through a mansion in Morristown, New Jersey, officials said Sunday. 

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi were unaccounted for after the fire Friday on Normandy Heights Road.

The suspected remains were found on Saturday, but officials did not immediately say who they belong to. 

August 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

