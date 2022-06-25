Suspect wanted after 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Brooklyn

Suspect wanted after teen shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.

It happened at around 3:15 a.m. near the corner of Sutter Avenue and Osborn Street in Brownsville.

According to police, the teenager was found unconscious and unresponsive after he was shot in the torso.

The teen was taken to Brookdale Hospital, but did not survive.

So far, no arrests.