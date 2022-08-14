Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect taken into custody following slashing of NYPD officer in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police officer slashed after responding to call in Brooklyn.
Police officer slashed after responding to call in Brooklyn. 00:21

NEW YORK -- A police officer is recovering, after being attacked by a suspect in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 11:15 a.m. at the Myrtle Street subway station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.

Police said officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person, when one of them was slashed on the ear.

That officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect has been arrested. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 7:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.