Suspect taken into custody following slashing of NYPD officer in Brooklyn

Police officer slashed after responding to call in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK -- A police officer is recovering, after being attacked by a suspect in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 11:15 a.m. at the Myrtle Street subway station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.

Police said officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person, when one of them was slashed on the ear.

That officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect has been arrested.