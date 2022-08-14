Suspect taken into custody following slashing of NYPD officer in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A police officer is recovering, after being attacked by a suspect in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.
The incident happened at around 11:15 a.m. at the Myrtle Street subway station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.
Police said officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person, when one of them was slashed on the ear.
That officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect has been arrested.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.