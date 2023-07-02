Suspect smashed subway window with hammer, injured conductor during argument in the Bronx, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking a subway conductor in the Bronx with a hammer.

Investigators said the 42-year-old conductor suffered severe cuts to her face after the suspect broke the train window with a hammer and sent glass flying.

It happened at the East 138th Street - Grand Concourse station on June 24.

Police said the suspect and conductor were arguing at the time.

