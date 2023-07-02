Watch CBS News
Suspect smashed subway window with hammer, injured conductor during argument in the Bronx, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man allegedly attacked subway conductor with hammer
Man allegedly attacked subway conductor with hammer 00:25

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of attacking a subway conductor in the Bronx with a hammer. 

Investigators said the 42-year-old conductor suffered severe cuts to her face after the suspect broke the train window with a hammer and sent glass flying. 

It happened at the East 138th Street - Grand Concourse station on June 24. 

Police said the suspect and conductor were arguing at the time. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

