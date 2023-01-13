Man accused of punching bouncer outside Chelsea bar charged with manslaughter

Suspect arrested for death of Chelsea bar bouncer

Suspect arrested for death of Chelsea bar bouncer

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a bouncer at a bar in Chelsea on Christmas Eve.

Police said Earl Gumbs punched the bouncer, identified as Duane Patterson, in the face during a fight outside Billymark's West.

Patterson fell and hit his head on the sidewalk and died days later, police said.

Gumbs, 35, was charged with manslaughter and assault.