Man accused of punching bouncer outside Chelsea bar charged with manslaughter
NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a bouncer at a bar in Chelsea on Christmas Eve.
Police said Earl Gumbs punched the bouncer, identified as Duane Patterson, in the face during a fight outside Billymark's West.
Patterson fell and hit his head on the sidewalk and died days later, police said.
Gumbs, 35, was charged with manslaughter and assault.
