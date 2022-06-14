Suspect caught on video in Staten Island deli attack

NEW YORK -- Police continue to search for the suspect caught on video during a brutal attack at a Staten Island deli.

Surveillance video shows the suspect charging at a 54-year-old worker behind the counter at a bodega on Victory Boulevard in Tompkinsville, then hitting him over the head with a glass bottle and knocking him unconscious.

The suspect stole $2,000 from the deli's cash register and took off.

It happened back on May 10, but police released the video now hoping someone might recognize the suspect.

"I think I saw him before when I live around here," one person told CBS2. "You never know when they're going to attack you."

The owner said the deli is no longer open overnight due to safety concerns since the incident happened around 5 a.m.

The worker was treated for cuts to his head.