Suspect attacked man on stoop in Dyker Heights, stole cellphone and $6,000, police say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a suspect in a violent robbery in Brooklyn

A 44-year-old man was sitting on a stoop when a suspect approached and pushed him to the ground, according to police. 

It happened May 15 in Dyker Heights

The attacker repeatedly punched and kicked the man, and got away with a cellphone and wallet containing $6,000 in cash, police said. 

The victim suffered cuts and bruises, but refused medical attention. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

May 28, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

