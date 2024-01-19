Suspect arrested in August shooting of Newark pastor

NEWARK, N.J. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting of a Newark pastor that occurred this past August.

Beloved pastor Timothy Huff was shot inside his home on August 24 after officers responded to a call of shots fired from the outside of the residence. Huff had previously heard an altercation outside his home involving individuals vandalizing his car, police said.

The shooting left Huff in critical condition, but after two surgeries, he was released from the hospital.

Police arrested Deidre Moses, 28, of Las Vegas, N.V. on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.

Moses, previously a resident of Bloomfield, N.J., was tracked down in Las Vegas last month after police identified her as a suspect.