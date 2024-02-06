Watch CBS News
3 Tri-State Area residents among castaways on "Survivor" season 46

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Three people from New York and New Jersey are among the new castaways competing on the next season of "Survivor."

Two live in New Jersey -- Soda Thompson, of Lake Hopatcong, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin, of Elizabeth.

Contestant Randen Montalvo lives in Brooklyn.

They are among the 18 castaways left stranded on Fiji in a test of physical and mental endurance.

To find out if they will outwit, outplay and outlast the others, you have to watch "Survivor."

The 46th season will premiere at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, on CBS2.

