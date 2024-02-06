3 Tri-State Area residents among castaways on "Survivor" season 46

"Survivor" winner Dee Valladares on what she wants to eat after her victory

"Survivor" winner Dee Valladares on what she wants to eat after her victory

"Survivor" winner Dee Valladares on what she wants to eat after her victory

NEW YORK -- Three people from New York and New Jersey are among the new castaways competing on the next season of "Survivor."

Two live in New Jersey -- Soda Thompson, of Lake Hopatcong, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin, of Elizabeth.

Contestant Randen Montalvo lives in Brooklyn.

They are among the 18 castaways left stranded on Fiji in a test of physical and mental endurance.

To find out if they will outwit, outplay and outlast the others, you have to watch "Survivor."

The 46th season will premiere at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, on CBS2.