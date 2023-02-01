Watch CBS News
"Survivor" announces 18 new castaways competing in season 44, premiering in March

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

The CBS Original series SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 44th season with a thrilling two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 1 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. 

Stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji, these motivated new players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing them to decide what is more dangerous: the environment or navigating the complex social game and placing trust in their tribemates. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day.

The individuals competing on season 44 are fans from diverse backgrounds who bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. 

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this spring: 

NameYamil "Yam Yam" Aroch0
Age: 36
Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Current Residence: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Occupation: Salon owner

NameMatt Blankinship
 Age: 27
Hometown: Albany, Calif.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: Security software engineer

NameBrandon Cottom
Age: 30
Hometown: Newtown, Pa.
Current Residence: Newton, Pa.
Occupation: Security specialist

NameKane Fritzler
Age: 25
Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Current Residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Occupation: Law student

NameCarson Garrett
Age: 20
Hometown: Rome, Ga.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: NASA engineering student

NameMatthew Grinstead-Mayle
Age: 43
Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio
Current Residence: Columbus, Ohio
Occupation: Barbershop owner

NameLauren Harpe
Age: 31
Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas
Current Residence: Mont Belvieu, Texas
Occupation: Elementary school teacher

NameHeidi Lagares-Greenblatt
Age: 43
Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico
Current Residence: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Occupation: Engineering manager

NameHelen Li
Age: 29
Hometown: Wayland, Mass.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: Product manager

NameFrannie Marin
Age: 23
Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.
Current Residence: Cambridge, Mass.
Occupation: Research coordinator

NameDanny Massa
Age: 32
Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.
Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.
Occupation: N.Y.C. firefighter

NameBruce Perreault
Age: 46
Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.
Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.
Occupation: Insurance agent

NameMaddy Pomilla
Age: 28
Hometown: Huntingtown, Md.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Charity projects manager

NameClaire Rafson
Age: 25
Hometown: Highland Park, Ill.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Tech investor

NameJaime Lynn Ruiz
Age: 35
Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.
Current Residence: Mesa, Ariz.
Occupation: Yogi

NameSarah Wade
Age: 27
Hometown: Rochester, Minn.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Management consultant

NameCarolyn Wiger
Age: 35
Hometown: North St. Paul, Minn.
Current Residence: Hugo, Minn.
Occupation: Drug counselor

NameJosh Wilder
Age: 34
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Surgical podiatrist 

