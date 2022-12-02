Watch CBS News
Survey: New York City among the worst places in the nation for singles

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - As inflation drives up the cost of romance, a new survey has ranked which cities are the best for single people. 

WalletHub says it compared 182 U.S. cities based on economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. 

The top three cities were: 

  • Seattle, Washington
  • Madison, Wisconsin
  • Denver, Colorado

As for cities in our area: 

  • Jersey City ranked 63rd
  • New Haven, Conn. was 100th
  • New York City was 151st
