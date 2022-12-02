Survey: New York City among the worst places in the nation for singles

New York City ranks among worst cities for single people in new survey

New York City ranks among worst cities for single people in new survey

New York City ranks among worst cities for single people in new survey

NEW YORK - As inflation drives up the cost of romance, a new survey has ranked which cities are the best for single people.

WalletHub says it compared 182 U.S. cities based on economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

The top three cities were:

Seattle, Washington

Madison, Wisconsin

Denver, Colorado

As for cities in our area:

Jersey City ranked 63rd

New Haven, Conn. was 100th

New York City was 151st