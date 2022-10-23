Police ID driver who struck, killed pedestrian in Brooklyn, charges not expected

NEW YORK -- Police said Sunday charges are not expected to be filed against a 54-year-old man identified as the driver who struck and killed a man in Brooklyn, then left the scene.

Police said 66-year-old Jose Hernandez tripped and fell while crossing Fourth Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets in Sunset Park on Saturday.

The driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima struck Hernandez, who was on the ground, and did not remain at the scene, according to police.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Police later found the car and identified the driver.

Police said Sunday morning criminality is not expected, but the investigation is ongoing.