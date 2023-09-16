NYPD: 19-year-old moped driver killed in Sunset Park hit-and-run, truck driver fled scene

NEW YORK -- A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 19-year-old man riding a moped overnight in Brooklyn, police said.

It happened near 4th Avenue and 29th Street in Sunset Park at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said a tractor trailer struck the moped as the 19-year-old was turning right on 39th Street.

The man was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

The driver of the tractor driver fled the scene, police said.

