NYPD: 19-year-old moped driver killed in Sunset Park hit-and-run, truck driver fled scene

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 19-year-old man riding a moped overnight in Brooklyn, police said. 

It happened near 4th Avenue and 29th Street in Sunset Park at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Investigators said a tractor trailer struck the moped as the 19-year-old was turning right on 39th Street. 

The man was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn. 

The driver of the tractor driver fled the scene, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

