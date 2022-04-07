70-year-old woman randomly stabbed in Brooklyn, police seek suspect

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect responsible for a random attack in Brooklyn.

Fang Mei Lin is recovering from being stabbed on March 30. The attack happened just one day before her 71st birthday.

According to police, the incident took place near 53rd Street and Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park around 1 p.m.

Through a family translator, Lin told CBS2's Cory James she was walking home to pick up medication that was delivered to her front door when the violent assault unfolded.

"She just went across the street and then she got stabbed," the translator said. "It hurts and then she saw blood."

Police have released surveillance video of a man they believe is responsible.

Authorities say he did not rob Lin before or after putting his weapon in her back, an object Lin's loved ones say almost punctured a major organ.

"The doctor said the knife poked her kidney, not all through, it's just a little bit," the translator said.

According to the NYPD, there are 296 more assaults than this time last year. That's a 17.5% increase.

Lin hopes police will make an arrest before someone else becomes a victim, grappling with not only pain, but also fear.

"She's saying that now she is afraid of going out. She doesn't even want to go out now," the translator said.

Police say the suspect took off on foot. Anyone with any information on who he is should contact police.