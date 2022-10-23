Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Brooklyn on Saturday.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Fourth Avenue between 58th and 59th streets in Sunset Park.
Police say the driver hit a 66-year-old pedestrian who was crossing the street, then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Police believe the vehicle is a gray Toyota.
The investigation is ongoing.
