Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Fourth Avenue between 58th and 59th streets in Sunset Park.

Police say the driver hit a 66-year-old pedestrian who was crossing the street, then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police believe the vehicle is a gray Toyota.

The investigation is ongoing.

