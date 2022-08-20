1 dead, 2 injured in Brooklyn stabbing

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man is dead and two others are hurt after they were stabbed early Saturday.

Police say the incident happened outside Sunset Park.

As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, detectives were in the neighborhood all morning and most of the afternoon securing the area, speaking with residents and looking for any doorbell camera footage that could shed light on what happened.

Edgar Puello parked his car overnight near the park.

"I thought it was only over there, but now the more I walk, the more blood I see," he said

Longtime Brooklyn residents are calling for more security.

"There's a lot of activity here, and usually it's between people who know each other, gangs, whatever. It doesn't feel great. I have two kids," Brooklyn resident Chenda Fruchter said.

Around 1 a.m., NYPD were dispatched to the corner of 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police say once they arrived, they found 31-year-old Yenner Rodas with multiple stab wounds to his chest and the shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I've been living in this area for, like, about three months now, and this is the first time that I've seen something like this," Puello said.

A 26-year-old man was also stabbed in the face, and a 33-year-old man was stabbed in his stomach. Both are in the hospital listed in stable condition.

Residents say the three victims are related.

According to police, the stabbing happened following a dispute with large crowd.

"I grew up in Brooklyn, so to me, this is like going back to the '80s," Fruchter said.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police have not given a motive for the stabbing.