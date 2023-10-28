Watch CBS News
10 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Ten people were hurt when several vehicles collided at a Queens intersection Saturday.

Surveillance video caught the crash just before 3 p.m. on Queens Boulevard and 47th Street in Sunnyside.

The victims, including a pedestrian and a cyclist, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We heard a, it sounded like a bomb, and we came here and we saw that," one witness said. "It's terrifying, it's... Just, like, you have to be more careful."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 6:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

