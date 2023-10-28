10 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Queens

NEW YORK -- Ten people were hurt when several vehicles collided at a Queens intersection Saturday.

Surveillance video caught the crash just before 3 p.m. on Queens Boulevard and 47th Street in Sunnyside.

The victims, including a pedestrian and a cyclist, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We heard a, it sounded like a bomb, and we came here and we saw that," one witness said. "It's terrifying, it's... Just, like, you have to be more careful."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.