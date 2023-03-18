Police: Man hit with baseball bat, stabbed 5 times in Queens

NEW YORK -- A parking dispute in Sunnyside, Queens, ended with a man being sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Police sources say a couple assaulted the 28-year-old victim near the intersection of 47th Avenue and 47th Street on Friday afternoon.

They say the man and the woman hit the victim in the head with a baseball bat, then stabbed him at least five times.

Both people were taken into custody.

Charges are pending.