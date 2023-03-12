Sunday marks 9 years since deadly East Harlem gas explosion

Eight killed in gas explosion 9 years ago in East Harlem

Eight killed in gas explosion 9 years ago in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- Sunday marks nine years since a deadly gas explosion in East Harlem.

Eight people were killed and dozens were injured as the blast destroyed a five-story building on Park Avenue between East 116th Street and 117th in 2014.

State regulators found that Con Edison failed to properly install a gas pipeline.

Con Ed reached a $153 million settlement with the state and issued undisclosed payments to at least 90 victims.