Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunday marks 9 years since deadly East Harlem gas explosion

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Eight killed in gas explosion 9 years ago in East Harlem
Eight killed in gas explosion 9 years ago in East Harlem 00:28

NEW YORK -- Sunday marks nine years since a deadly gas explosion in East Harlem.

Eight people were killed and dozens were injured as the blast destroyed a five-story building on Park Avenue between East 116th Street and 117th in 2014. 

State regulators found that Con Edison failed to properly install a gas pipeline. 

Con Ed reached a $153 million settlement with the state and issued undisclosed payments to at least 90 victims. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 9:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.