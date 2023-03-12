Sunday marks 9 years since deadly East Harlem gas explosion
NEW YORK -- Sunday marks nine years since a deadly gas explosion in East Harlem.
Eight people were killed and dozens were injured as the blast destroyed a five-story building on Park Avenue between East 116th Street and 117th in 2014.
State regulators found that Con Edison failed to properly install a gas pipeline.
Con Ed reached a $153 million settlement with the state and issued undisclosed payments to at least 90 victims.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.