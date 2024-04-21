Watch CBS News
Cloudy skies, stray shower possible in New York on Sunday

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 4/20/24 Nightly Weather
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 4/20/24 Nightly Weather 03:04

Alerts

A Frost Advisory is in place for Sussex and Warren Counties from 2-8 a.m. Sunday.

Overnight forecast

Saturday featured quite a turnaround, as we went from showers to lots of sunshine and mild temperatures.

Yet another turnaround is in store for tonight, with temperatures taking quite a tumble. Lows will get into the 30s for many of the suburbs, which has led to the issuing of some frost advisories for Northwestern New Jersey.

Though the city will only see a low of 44, a bit of a breeze will make it feel like it's in the 30s.

Sunday forecast

For Sunday, lots of sunshine will be in place to start the day, which will then be followed by mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours. A stray shower is possible well northwest of the city. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 12:04 AM EDT

