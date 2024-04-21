Cloudy skies, stray shower possible in New York on Sunday

Alerts

CBS New York

A Frost Advisory is in place for Sussex and Warren Counties from 2-8 a.m. Sunday.

Overnight forecast

Saturday featured quite a turnaround, as we went from showers to lots of sunshine and mild temperatures.

CBS New York

Yet another turnaround is in store for tonight, with temperatures taking quite a tumble. Lows will get into the 30s for many of the suburbs, which has led to the issuing of some frost advisories for Northwestern New Jersey.

Though the city will only see a low of 44, a bit of a breeze will make it feel like it's in the 30s.

Sunday forecast

CBS New York

For Sunday, lots of sunshine will be in place to start the day, which will then be followed by mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours. A stray shower is possible well northwest of the city. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s.

First Alert Weather maps