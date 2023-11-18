Watch CBS News
Local News

Mobile health center offers vaccines amid Long Island's spike in flu cases

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

SOUTHOLD, N.Y. -- With flu cases on the rise on Long Island, a mobile health center is hitting the streets, offering vaccines.

Sun River Health brought their mobile health unit to the Southold Free Library on Saturday.

Flu and COVID vaccines were offered, along with blood pressure screenings.

Nassau and Suffolk counties have both reported a spike in flu cases so far this November.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 6:47 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.