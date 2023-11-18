Mobile health center offers vaccines amid Long Island's spike in flu cases
SOUTHOLD, N.Y. -- With flu cases on the rise on Long Island, a mobile health center is hitting the streets, offering vaccines.
Sun River Health brought their mobile health unit to the Southold Free Library on Saturday.
Flu and COVID vaccines were offered, along with blood pressure screenings.
Nassau and Suffolk counties have both reported a spike in flu cases so far this November.
