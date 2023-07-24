Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck, killed on NJ Transit train tracks in Summit

SUMMIT, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed on train tracks in Summit on Monday.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the Summit station.

NJ Transit says a Morris and Essex line train was on its way to Hoboken when it struck a pedestrian.

It's unclear why the man was on the tracks.

The Morris and Essex line has resumed service in both directions but is subject up to 45-minute delays.

