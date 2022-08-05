Watch CBS News
Summer Streets block party returns this weekend for car-free fun in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City's biggest block party is back and better than ever. 

Summer Streets, the annual car-free festival, happens every August. 

This year, New Yorkers can take advantage of more than eight miles of open streets. 

The route starts at Chambers and Centre streets downtown, then continues up Park Avenue to 109th Street in East Harlem.

Along the way, there will be rest stops, featuring performances and activities encouraging fitness and all kinds of fun. There's even a special Citi Bike promotion. 

New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez spoke with CBS News New York about the event. Watch his full interview above for more. 

CLICK HERE for a full list of activities. 

First published on August 5, 2022 / 8:43 AM

