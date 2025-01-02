What to know about the Sugar Bowl, the college football playoff game postponed by New Orleans attack

Police superintendent on New Orleans attack New Orleans police superintendent on the Bourbon Street truck attack 05:48

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which was postponed due to a deadly attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day, will now be played today.

At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Police say the driver of a vehicle intentionally sped into a crowd, and officers shot and killed the suspect on the scene. Officials believe the attacker was inspired by ISIS.

On "CBS Mornings," New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick expressed confidence in the city's ability to safely host the game despite the tragedy.

"We think that we can keep this community safe. We have shown it time and time again," she said. "Although this event is a tragic one, and many people are grieving, we know that we can, and have proven, to be able to take a mass scale event like today and still create a safe environment ... I think the game should go on today."

Originally set for 7:45 p.m. CST on Wednesday, the game now will kick off at 3 p.m. CST on Thursday.

Below is more about the Sugar Bowl.

Who's playing in the Sugar Bowl?

The highly anticipated matchup features the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

Why the Sugar Bowl was postponed

The game was initially postponed for 24 hours following the attack, with officials prioritizing enhanced security measures. However, after requests from Notre Dame, Georgia and the College Football Playoff, authorities in New Orleans agreed to move the kickoff to earlier in the day.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families as we work through this," said Jeff Hundley, the chief executive officer of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. "We have full faith and confidence in the governor and the mayor and all the federal, state, and local first-responders that they've applied to this horrific event. Any time we have an event like the Sugar Bowl, public safety is paramount, and all parties involved agree that could only be achieved with a postponement."

Where to watch the Sugar Bowl

The game, which will take place at the iconic Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, will be broadcast live on ESPN.