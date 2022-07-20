Suffolk to announce next round of monkeypox vaccinations ahead of Pines Party on Fire Island

NEW YORK -- Suffolk County is set to announce the next round of monkeypox vaccinations Wednesday, ahead of a major party weekend on Fire Island.

The county is partnering with Northwell Health and Stony Brook Medicine to host pop-up clinics.

Suffolk has been allotted 1,800 additional vaccine doses from the state.

Pines Party is a three-day celebration and one of the largest LGBTQ+ events of the summer, drawing people from around the world.

More vaccines are also headed for New York City. More than 25,000 are expected to arrive in the coming days.

New York City is now approaching 700 confirmed monkeypox cases.