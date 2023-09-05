Watch CBS News
Local News

Suffolk Police Department distributes free reflective safety vests, stickers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suffolk County Police distribute free reflective vests
Suffolk County Police distribute free reflective vests 00:50

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- The Suffolk Police Department began distributing free reflective safety vests in Patchogue on Tuesday.

This comes after an uptick in deadly crashes on Long Island.

The vests, along with reflective stickers for children's bicycles, are available at Suffolk Police headquarters.

Authorities are reminding people to obey the rules of the road and make themselves visible.

"The main thing at any motor vehicle accident or any potential hazard is to be seen, and this will help people be seen. When they're seen, hopefully we don't have to make a phone call to somebody's mother or family that they will not be coming home that night," Suffolk County Legislator Dominick Thorne said.

Last year, 49 pedestrians and five bike riders were killed in Suffolk County.

In the last three years, 515 people have been hit and injured while walking or biking across Long Island.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 7:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.