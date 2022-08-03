Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.

Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.

This latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.

The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.

