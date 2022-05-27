Suffolk County teen arrested for threatening shooting at Bellport High School, DA says

BELLPORT, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County teenager is under arrest for allegedly threatening a shooting at his school.

The Suffolk County district attorney said the 16-year-old created a post on his Instagram saying there could be a "mass shooting" Friday at Bellport High School.

Police determined the threat was not credible and no weapons were found in the teen's home.

Schools will reopen Tuesday with a modified lockout and classroom doors will remain closed. Visitors will be screened and exterior doors will be checked during the day to make sure they are closed and locked.

"While we continue to review our security protocols, we will also continue to emphasize the importance of the social and emotional wellbeing of our students. If you feel that your child needs special assistance and/or you feel that you need guidance with how to best approach this situation with your child, administration and our counseling staff is available to provide support and assistance. Simply reach out to your school's principal to be connected to support staff if need be," Superintendent of Schools Joseph Giani said in a statement.

The district attorney's office said it's working on improving the response to school safety threats and keeping kids safe.